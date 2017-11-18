UWM Wind Ensemble & High School Honor Band

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The UWM Wind Ensemble, conducted by Dr. John Climer, shares a joint concert with a select ensemble of students participants in the annual Milwaukee Music Festival High School Honor Band. Dr. Frank Tracz, Director of Bands at Kansas State University, serves as a guest conductor with both groups.

Free & open to the public.

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
