UWM Theatre presents: Stupid F**king Bird

An aspiring young director rampages against the archaic productions of the past and a beautiful young actress wrestles an aging Hollywood star for the affections of a renowned novelist. Stupid F**king Bird is an irreverent, contemporary, and very funny retelling of Chekhov’s The Seagull by award-winning playwright Aaron Posner.

Stupid F**king Bird tickles, tantalizes and invites us to consider how art, love and revolution fuel our pursuit of happiness.

Peck School Box Office

Zelazo Center, 2419 E Kenwood Blvd

(414) 229-4308 or psoatix@uwm.edu

General - $11; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff - $9;

Students, Under 18 - $9; Majors - Free

7:30pm Feb. 28-March 3, 2pm March 4