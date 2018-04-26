UWM Dance presents: Springdances 2018 joyUS Momentum

Springdances 2018

joyUS Momentum

April 26–29 | 7:30pm

Kenilworth Square East, 5th Floor

Joy, loss, memory and progress will be embodied Springdances: joyUS momentum, bringing together new works by Dance alumni Dani Kuepper and Kym McDaniel, as well as the introduction of community artist Dawn Springer and LA based dance activist Ana Maria Alvarez, founding Artistic Director of the acclaimed Contra-Tiempo Urban Latin Dance Theater.

An excerpt of joyUS justUS, choreographed by Ana Maria Alvarez reclaims the dominant deficit-based narrative of people of color in this country as being underprivileged, voiceless, powerless, and victimized, and flips it on its head by embodying stories of joy collected from communities of color in South Los Angeles and participants from across the country. These stories are personal truths about the power of hope, faith, and family, the strength of the villages that have raised our children, and the wealth that lives in our collective histories of struggle and resistance.

In an interdisciplinary work, filmmaker, and choreographer, Kym McDaniel collages uncategorized movements and unstable rhythms that mirror the experience of living in fleshy and vulnerable bodies. Dani Kuepper presents SMART (and dumb) Goals, danced by 24 undergraduates facing great aspirations and obstacles. And Dawn Springer, has created a new work for seven women, with music by Nick Sanborn (Made of Oak, Sylvan Esso), exploring states of perpetual motion and physical exertion.

Kenilworth Square East, 5th Floor

1925 E Kenilworth Pl

General - $20; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $15; Students & Under 18 - $10; Majors - Free