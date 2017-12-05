UWP Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo- Tim Bell Tribute Concert

Bedford Concert Hall, Rita Box Office 262-595-2564

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host the Tim Bell Tribute Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 5 on the Main Stage Theatre. The program will include Bell’s Alumni of Parkside Big Band and will run approximately 90 minutes without an intermission. There will also be a pre-concert reception for friends and family of Bell.

The reception will run from 6 –7 p.m. The Concert will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After the concert, those in attendance will be invited to continue the evening a tavern in Racine where Bell played every other week for years.

Bell was a well-respected and much-loved musician in the Kenosha and Racine areas as well as a music professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside from 1975 to 2009 where he specialized in jazz.

Bell’s extensive and impressive resume includes founding the Parkside Reunion Big Band in the early 90s, performing with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee’s Skylight Opera Theatre and national headliners including Aretha Franklin and Harry Connick Jr. as well as impacting the lives of innumerable students during his time at UW-Parkside among many other achievements and contributions to the local communities.