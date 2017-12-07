UWP Wind Ensemble and Community Band

Bedford Concert Hall, Rita Box Office 262-595-2564; Admission is $10 for general public; $5 seniors and students; Free for UWP students

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wind Ensemble, directed by Dr. Laura Rexroth, performs outstanding literature for woodwinds, brass, and percussion. Consisting of non-majors and majors, this ensemble performs two to three concerts a semester.The Wind Ensemble plays music from all centuries – from Susato and Berlioz to Augusta Read Thomas. Repertoire consists mostly of original works for winds, with some transcriptions and popular music.

The UW-Parkside Community Band is a 65-member adult ensemble that performs four concerts each academic season in Bedford Hall in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. The ensemble performs original works for band, orchestral transcriptions, contemporary compositions, and popular selections.