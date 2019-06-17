Vacation Bible School

This epic African adventure engages the whole herd. At ROAR! VBS, kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life.

Each day, one memorable Bible Point is reinforced throughout each station, each day, making it easy to apply long after VBS is over. Kids travel through field-tested rotations that reinforce relevant Bible points and immerse kids in new adventures.

What we love about VBS:

A single Bible Point is reinforced daily at every station!

Small, multi-age crews bring kids together!