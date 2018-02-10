Valentine Pancake Breakfast to Support Happy Endings Cat Shelter

Bring that special someone for a Valentine Pancake Breakfast at Applebee's. You receive 2 pancakes, 2 pieces of bacon (while it lasts) and beverages all for only $8. As a special added bonus, you will get to meet our friendly volunteers as they serve you. Don't have a 'plus one?' Treat yourself - you deserve it! Be sure to invite your family, friends and coworkers too!

Pre-sale online at http://happyendings.us/event/flapjack-fundraiser/ or credit cards and cash at the door

Please email MediaRelations@HappyEndings.us with questions.

Proceeds benefit Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter - the oldest no-kill in the city of Milwaukee. All donation and all volunteer run