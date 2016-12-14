Valentine's 1960s 2nd Chance Prom at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Event time: 7-11pm

IT’S A BLAST FROM THE PAST!

The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you “Prom” at the Gardens this Valentine’s weekend, ’60s style!

    Live music of the ’50s-’70s with bands British Invasion ’64 & Close Enuf

    Celebrity guest emcee--radio personality Gene Mueller

    Dancing, raffles, games, & more

    Candy, roses & British Invasion memorabilia for sale

    Cash bar & appetizers available

    Photo booth to commemorate the evening

1960s attire encouraged; prizes for Prom King & Queen

$25/person, $40/couple

Tickets available online at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/valentines-2nd-chance-prom/

Email info@fbbg.org or call 414-525-5661 with any questions, or to purchase tickets over the phone.

Price: $25/person, $40/couple

Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
