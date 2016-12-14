Valentine's 1960s 2nd Chance Prom at Boerner Botanical Gardens
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Event time: 7-11pm
IT’S A BLAST FROM THE PAST!
The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you “Prom” at the Gardens this Valentine’s weekend, ’60s style!
Live music of the ’50s-’70s with bands British Invasion ’64 & Close Enuf
Celebrity guest emcee--radio personality Gene Mueller
Dancing, raffles, games, & more
Candy, roses & British Invasion memorabilia for sale
Cash bar & appetizers available
Photo booth to commemorate the evening
1960s attire encouraged; prizes for Prom King & Queen
$25/person, $40/couple
Tickets available online at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/valentines-2nd-chance-prom/
Email info@fbbg.org or call 414-525-5661 with any questions, or to purchase tickets over the phone.
