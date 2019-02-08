Valentine's Celebration w/Guinness, Chocolate & the Henhouse Prowlers (6:30pm)
CelticMKE Center 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your friends or for a date night idea with your significant other? Come learn about what makes Guinness beer what it is from a Guinness Brewery Ambassador, drink some Guinness beers, pair your beers with a variety of chocolate samplings, and then catch a performance by Bluegrass quartet, Henhouse Prowlers!
$15 in advance [limited quantity of pre-sale available]
$20 after pre-sale and at the door
Age: 21+ ONLY (I.D. required)
