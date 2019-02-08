Valentine's Celebration w/Guinness, Chocolate & the Henhouse Prowlers (6:30pm)

CelticMKE Center 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213

Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your friends or for a date night idea with your significant other? Come learn about what makes Guinness beer what it is from a Guinness Brewery Ambassador, drink some Guinness beers, pair your beers with a variety of chocolate samplings, and then catch a performance by Bluegrass quartet, Henhouse Prowlers!

$15 in advance [limited quantity of pre-sale available]

$20 after pre-sale and at the door

Age: 21+ ONLY (I.D. required)

Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
4144763378
