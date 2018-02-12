Valentine's Celebration for You + Yours
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION FOR YOU + YOURS
February 12 - 17th | Dinner Only
At Mason Street Grill, we're celebrating Valentine's day all week long with delicious, thoughtfully prepared food specials. Each dish can be shared with your loved one, or savored solo. Indulge yourselves!
2.12 - 2.17 Weekly Specials
Chilled Seafood Platter for Two with Sparkling Rose ($75)
Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Claws, Trio of Sauces paired with California Sparkling Rose
Duck Confit Salad ($18)
Candied Spiced Almonds, Raspberries, Honey Banyuls Mustard Vinaigrette
7oz Filet and Stuffed Lobster Surf and Turf ($65)
Brioche and Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail, Charred Tomato Butter Sauce
Rock Shrimp Crusted Chilean Sea Bass ($48)
Parsnip and Potato Puree, Lemon Tarragon Butter
Red Velvet Strawberry Shortcake ($8)
Red Velvet Pound Cake, Whipped Mascarpone Cream
*Regular menu also available