VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION FOR YOU + YOURS

February 12 - 17th | Dinner Only

At Mason Street Grill, we're celebrating Valentine's day all week long with delicious, thoughtfully prepared food specials. Each dish can be shared with your loved one, or savored solo. Indulge yourselves!

2.12 - 2.17 Weekly Specials

Chilled Seafood Platter for Two with Sparkling Rose ($75)

Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Claws, Trio of Sauces paired with California Sparkling Rose

Duck Confit Salad ($18)

Candied Spiced Almonds, Raspberries, Honey Banyuls Mustard Vinaigrette

7oz Filet and Stuffed Lobster Surf and Turf ($65)

Brioche and Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail, Charred Tomato Butter Sauce

Rock Shrimp Crusted Chilean Sea Bass ($48)

Parsnip and Potato Puree, Lemon Tarragon Butter

Red Velvet Strawberry Shortcake ($8)

Red Velvet Pound Cake, Whipped Mascarpone Cream

*Regular menu also available