Valentine's Dinners at Shully's Orient Express
Shully's Cuisine and Events (Thiensville) 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Celebrate Valentines Day on the Orient Express at Shully's Cuisine and Events!
All aboard the Shully stop of the Orient Express! From Shully's we will be taking you on a European culinary trip to the most famous stops of the renowned Orient Express. The train will depart the station promptly at 6:30 pm with drinks and Hors D'oeuvres with your fellow passengers in London, Budapest, and Zurich. From there you will take your seats in the dining car for five courses ranging from Paris to Milan. We can't wait to have you ride with us!
• Hors D'oeuvres
London-England
Mini fish & Chips-served in a bamboo boat
malt vinegar Mayo
Budapest, Hungary
Foie Gras Mousse Walnut Truffles, Fig Jam
Placed Hors D'oeuvre Station
Zurich, Switzerland
Fondue Station
Assortment of Pickles, Olives, Broccoli, Sliced Breads, Pretzel Bites, Slices of Apple, Pears, & Strawberries
Beverages: Hattingly Valley Classic Reserve (UK) or Samuel Smith Original Lager
• First Course
Paris, France
French Onion Soup
Bone Marrow on a crisp Baguette with Sliced Portabella and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Beverage: Chateau du St. Cosme Viognier
• Second Course
Athens, Greece
Saganaki Caprese Salad
Fried saganaki, tomato, olives, lemon vinaigrette.
Beverage: Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano
• Third Course
Munich, Germany
Schlachtplatte
Sampling of German Meats, Spaetzli, Sautéed Red Cabbage
Beverage: Schäfer-Fröhlich Blanc de Noir
• Fourth Course
Milan, Italy
Cioppino
Seasonal Rich Seafood Broth Based Soup of White Wine, Tomatoes and Garlic
With a Medley of Halibut, Shrimp and Muscles
Beverage: Poderi Luigi Einaudi Dogliani Dolcetto DOCG
• Fifth Course
Vienna, Austria
Mini Red Velvet Sacher Torte
Dried Apricot Purée, Toasted Almond Ice Cream
White Chocolate
Beverage: Traditional Austrian Digestif