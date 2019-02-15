Valentine's Dinners at Shully's Orient Express

Celebrate Valentines Day on the Orient Express at Shully's Cuisine and Events!

All aboard the Shully stop of the Orient Express! From Shully's we will be taking you on a European culinary trip to the most famous stops of the renowned Orient Express. The train will depart the station promptly at 6:30 pm with drinks and Hors D'oeuvres with your fellow passengers in London, Budapest, and Zurich. From there you will take your seats in the dining car for five courses ranging from Paris to Milan. We can't wait to have you ride with us!

• Hors D'oeuvres

London-England

Mini fish & Chips-served in a bamboo boat

malt vinegar Mayo

Budapest, Hungary

Foie Gras Mousse Walnut Truffles, Fig Jam

Placed Hors D'oeuvre Station

Zurich, Switzerland

Fondue Station

Assortment of Pickles, Olives, Broccoli, Sliced Breads, Pretzel Bites, Slices of Apple, Pears, & Strawberries

Beverages: Hattingly Valley Classic Reserve (UK) or Samuel Smith Original Lager

• First Course

Paris, France

French Onion Soup

Bone Marrow on a crisp Baguette with Sliced Portabella and Red Wine Vinaigrette

Beverage: Chateau du St. Cosme Viognier

• Second Course

Athens, Greece

Saganaki Caprese Salad

Fried saganaki, tomato, olives, lemon vinaigrette.

Beverage: Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano

• Third Course

Munich, Germany

Schlachtplatte

Sampling of German Meats, Spaetzli, Sautéed Red Cabbage

Beverage: Schäfer-Fröhlich Blanc de Noir

• Fourth Course

Milan, Italy

Cioppino

Seasonal Rich Seafood Broth Based Soup of White Wine, Tomatoes and Garlic

With a Medley of Halibut, Shrimp and Muscles

Beverage: Poderi Luigi Einaudi Dogliani Dolcetto DOCG

• Fifth Course

Vienna, Austria

Mini Red Velvet Sacher Torte

Dried Apricot Purée, Toasted Almond Ice Cream

White Chocolate

Beverage: Traditional Austrian Digestif