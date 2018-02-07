Valentine's Paint n' Sip Night

Relax and paint the night away at the Gardens! Follow along as we teach you how to paint.

Perfect date night! All painting supplies provided – must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol.

Invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/149843148981872/

Registration and more info at www.boernerbotanicalgardens.org or call 414-525-5653.

Presented by the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.