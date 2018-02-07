Valentine's Paint n' Sip Night
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Relax and paint the night away at the Gardens! Follow along as we teach you how to paint.
Perfect date night! All painting supplies provided – must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol.
Invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/149843148981872/
Registration and more info at www.boernerbotanicalgardens.org or call 414-525-5653.
Presented by the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.
