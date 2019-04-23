Valerie June w/Parker Gispert
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
One of the most admired, genre-bending artists to breakthrough in the last decade, Valerie June’s music blends southern sounds, African rhythms and ambient atmospherics into something altogether futuristic and new. Her rapturous, one-of-a-kind live shows have helped her achieve a loyal, world-wide audience and are not to be missed.
