Valerie June w/Parker Gispert

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

One of the most admired, genre-bending artists to breakthrough in the last decade, Valerie June’s music blends southern sounds, African rhythms and ambient atmospherics into something altogether futuristic and new. Her rapturous, one-of-a-kind live shows have helped her achieve a loyal, world-wide audience and are not to be missed.

Live Music/Performance
