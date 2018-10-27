Vampire Ball

A bit of N'Orlean's styled Halloween in downtown West Allis...come for the hottest bite of your life! Themed drinks, best dressed contest, the first 25 will get an extra entry to win prizes and a free vampire bite shot, all who dare to join us will be entered to win prizes throughout the night, photo ops with guest best dressed judge and host #victoriabathory and psychic readings by JenKnee Terrestrial!