Vanishing Kids w/ Moon Rats and Galactic Hatchet

Event time: 8pm

Zola Jesus may be the most notable goth act ever to spring from Madison, Wis., but, years before she was self-recording dramatic demos, another local band ruled that scene: Vanishing Kids, a shoegazey, goth-pop group that recorded their 2005 album, The Selfish Mirror , with industrial legend Martin Atkins (of Public Image Ltd, Nine Inch Nails, Killing Joke and so many others). The band’s sound has evolved over the last decade, growing considerably heavier as it’s taken on a doomier, psychedelic edge. They’re planning to release a new album next year called Heavy Dreamer .