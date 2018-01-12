A dysfunctional family with a dash of Chekov takes center stage at the Racine Theatre Guild in “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” from Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Vanya and Sonia are living their mundane lives when their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her much younger boyfriend, Spike. The three siblings, all with extremely different personalities, reflect on life and the circumstances that have brought them together. Throw in a psychic, voodoo loving housekeeper and aspiring ingénue actress and the siblings misery is transformed into a heartfelt comedy with wit and absurdity. While the audience is sure to enjoy a great performance, some adult humor may not be suitable for younger patrons.

Sponsored by Wisconsin Public Radio, “Vanya…” performances take place:

• Friday, January 12 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m.

• Friday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, January 20 at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 & 7:00 p.m.*

• Thursday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m.*

• Friday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m.

*Value Night

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under) with two value nights available. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/vanya-sonia-masha-spike/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.