Variety Show for Black History Month

Concordia University will host an evening of jazz, dance, poetry, and theatre in honor of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 17th from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Auditorium on the Mequon campus, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive.

Headlining the show is a jazz concert by The Donna Woodall Group (Donna Woodall, Ethan Bender, Jeno Somlai, and Michael Standal) which will feature Jazz standards from the Golden Age of Jazz. Best recognized for their regular appearances at The Pfister Hotel and the Jazz Estate Club in Milwaukee, The Donna Woodall Group will take the stage at 8p.m., making a rare Ozaukee appearance to mark the celebration.