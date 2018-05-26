A Vegas Kinda Night
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
A Vegas Kinda Night May 26 at 7 PM
Join us for a Vegas style live tribute show to Frank, Dean, Sammy and More. With Milwaukee’s top rated RAT PACK: Greg Rogalinski, Freddy Meier, Steve Mattox and Judy Oswald. Tickets are $10 per person and includes 2 drinks. For tickets call 414-897-8296.
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar
6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
