A Vegas Kinda Night May 26 at 7 PM

Join us for a Vegas style live tribute show to Frank, Dean, Sammy and More. With Milwaukee’s top rated RAT PACK: Greg Rogalinski, Freddy Meier, Steve Mattox and Judy Oswald. Tickets are $10 per person and includes 2 drinks. For tickets call 414-897-8296.

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/