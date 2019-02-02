Velvet Caravan

Rooted in the Gypsy Jazz/Gypsy Swing and Latin Swing styles, this high-energy, acoustic-based quintet of guitar, violin, standup bass, percussion and keyboards (including accordion) has emerged as one of the shining lights of Savannah’s burgeoning music scene. This band plays upbeat tunes from all over the world with thunderous virtuosity and relentless sense of humor. Bringing together the eclectic sounds are a motley crew of super talented musicians from Venezuela, the Great Northwest, The Heartland, Atlantic Northeast and the Coastal Empire.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $22.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is supported in part by the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation and Wisconsin Arts Board.

-artist website-

http://www.velvetcaravan.com/