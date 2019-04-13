Vendor/Craft Fair & Bake Sale April 13th Benefiting Second Hand Purrs
Knights of Columbus - South Milwaukee 732 Badger Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale benefiting Second Hand Purrs cat shelter
When: Saturday, April 13, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Knights of Columbus in South Milwaukee, 732 Badger Avenue
Come shop 25+ vendors, artists, and crafters, awesome raffle prizes, plus lots of yummy bakery for sale!
Proceeds benefit the kitties!!!
Website: http://secondhandpurrs.org/
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/644618579304158/
