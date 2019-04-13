Vendor/Craft Fair & Bake Sale April 13th Benefiting Second Hand Purrs

Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale benefiting Second Hand Purrs cat shelter

When: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Knights of Columbus in South Milwaukee, 732 Badger Avenue

Come shop 25+ vendors, artists, and crafters, awesome raffle prizes, plus lots of yummy bakery for sale!

Proceeds benefit the kitties!!!

Website: http://secondhandpurrs.org/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/644618579304158/