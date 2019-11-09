Veteran's Day Appreciation

We salute you! On November 9-11, Harley-Davidson Museum® will offer free Museum entry for all active Military, Veterans and their families*. Learn more about H-D’s military involvement during the Military Gallery Talks at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Harley-Davidson has always been on the front line – right next to the troops. The first American to enter Germany after World War I did so on a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle.

*Free entry with valid Military or Veterans ID for 1 additional adult and up to 4 children 18 years old or younger. MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant and The Shop (located on the Museum campus) offer a military discount every day.