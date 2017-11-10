Veterans Day Appreciation

We salute you! On Nov. 10-12, the H-D Museum will offer free Museum entry for all active military, veterans and their families*. Harley-Davidson has always been on the front line—right next to the troops. The first American to enter Germany after World War I did so on a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle. Learn more about H-D’s military involvement during the Military Gallery Talks on Nov. 11 and 12 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant and The Shop offer a military discount every day.

*Free entry with valid military or veterans ID for 1 additional adult and up to 4 children 18 years old or younger.