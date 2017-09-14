Veterans' Legal Clinic at Dryhootch

Event time: first and third Thursdays monthly, 5-7pm.

Dryhootch Legal Clinic offers free legal advice for veterans and their families, run by the Milwaukee County Veterans' Legal Support Group. This twice monthly legal clinic is a "walk-in" clinic for Veterans, Active Duty Personnel, Reservists and National Guardmembers and their families . Participants do NOT have to be eligible for VA services to participate. Appointments are encouraged for the event, which runs on the first and third Thursdays of each month (see remaining dates for 2017 below) by calling (414)988-9828 the day of the event.

Family issues (divorce/custody), Civil matters (lawsuits), Criminal matters.

Thursday, September 23 (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 5 (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 19 (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, November 2 (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, November 16 (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, December 7 (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, December 21 (5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)