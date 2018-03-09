Join us on Friday, March 9th from 5:30pm-8pm as we celebrate veterans contributing to southeastern Wisconsin's arts and cultural community. The Second Annual Veterans Light Up the Arts features local veteran artists, film makers, performers, musicians, and more. Proceeds support the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and Feast of Crispian. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at the event to benefit the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.

Nearly a dozen talented artists will be highlighted at the 2018 Veterans Light Up the Arts, including special performances by Guitars for Vets and Feast of Crispian. The evening's program will be MC'd by U.S. Army veteran and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee host Tarik Moody.

Tickets are $10 each, and military service members and veterans are invited to attend at no cost. Tickets can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/vetsarts