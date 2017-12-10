The Veterans McCahill Patriots Classic, a basketball showdown between the Marquette women and the U.S. Army women will take place on Sunday, December 10th 2017 at 3:00 pm, at the Al McGuire Center at Marquette University.

Complimentary tickets are available for Veterans and active Military members. General public tickets are $10 each.

The event’s sponsors are the Veterans Community Relations Team (VCRT) and the Al Hurvis/ADAMM Education Foundation.

The Veterans McCahill Patriot Classic is an event honoring our veterans and welcome the Milwaukee community. We also honor the McCahill brothers and the McCahill Award.

The Marquette Women’s basketball team, coached by Carolyn Kieger, is the 2017 Big East Conference Tournament Champion so we anticipate an exciting game.

In 1946, the McCahill Family created the McCahill Award to recognize an outstanding senior student athlete based on academics, success in sports, leadership and community service.

Marquette Graduates Robert McCahill and his brother, William McCahill, served in the U.S. Marines during WWII in the Pacific under the joint command of General Douglas MacArthur and Admiral Chester Nimitz. Captain Robert McCahill was killed in 1945 on the beach of Iwo Jima.

For additional information please contact Jennifer Bartel, Marketing Coordinator, at 262-408-3487 or jbartel@hurvisadamm.com