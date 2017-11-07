Veterans Night at Boswell Book Company

David Chrisinger is an author, speaker, and award-winning teacher who believes everyone has a story that needs to be told. For the last three years, he has taught a semester-long writing seminar for student veterans at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He wrote an instructor’s manual for his class that is now available for adoption by each of the 26 universities in the University of Wisconsin system. In 2016, he edited a collection of his students’ essays, SEE ME FOR WHO I AM, that is helping to bridge the cultural gap dividing his students from the American people they fought to protect. David has also spent the past two years speaking to universities, community colleges, and veteran non-profit organizations from around the country on his work with student veterans and the importance of storytelling in the transition from the military back into civilian life. In addition, David developed and teaches three-day writing workshops for Team RWB, a non-profit organization that aims to enrich the lives of veterans by connecting them to their communities through social and physical activity, and five-day writing seminars for The War Horse, the only non-profit news outlet and community dedicated to providing insight into America’s longest-running wars. This event is free and open to the public.