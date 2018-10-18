Veterans Young Professionals Happy Hour

Join us at the Veteran Young Professionals Happy Hour on Thursday, October 18 from 5pm-7pm at Ward 4 in the historic Pritzlaff building. Meet other veteran and military service members, connect with professionals in your career field, and hear from our panel of veterans offering guidance and advice on navigating professional environments!

Professional development and relationship building is a struggle for many young professionals early in their career, but unique challenges apply to professionals who are veterans or current service members. Research shows that veterans transitioning into the workforce, whether directly from the military or from an academic environment, are seeking professional development and networking opportunities. A recent survey released from the University of Wisconsin School of Business found that the most important type of support veterans seeking employment are looking for is networking. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, 61% of transitioning veterans said their greatest challenge was deciding the correct career field for them, and 53% said they didn’t have the necessary resources or contacts to find employers in their chosen field. Offering structured networking opportunities would not only provide veterans with the resources and contacts they’re looking for, but would connect them with mentors and relationships to support their career search.

In order to address these issues, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce has created the Veteran Young Professionals Resource Group (VYPR Group). The Veteran Young Professionals Resource Group (VYPR Group) provides veterans with development, networking, and educational resources to empower them to find meaningful post-military careers. Specifically designed to meet the needs of veterans and military family members transitioning to professional careers, the VYPR Group teaches veterans how to identify the career opportunities that appeal to them, while providing them with the resources to succeed in their career search.

The VYPR Group is presented by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Walmart, with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. The cost to attend is $10 for the general public, or free for members of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. Not a member yet? Sign up now!