Village Playhouse presents "Driving Miss Daisy"

Starting in 1948, this drama covers the 25 year friendship of an elderly white woman and her black driver, as they navigate through the ups and downs of life in the South.

Daisy Wethan, an elderly Jewish widow living in Atlanta, is determined to maintain her independence. However, when she crashes her car, her 40-year-old son Boolie arranges for her to have a chauffeur, an African-American driver named Hoke Colburn. Their relationship gets off to a rocky start, but Hoke puts up with the somewhat crotchety “Miss Daisy” with dignity. She teaches Hoke to read when she learns that he cannot, which comes naturally to her, having been a teacher. Ultimately, they gradually form a close friendship over the years, one that transcends racial prejudices and social conventions.

Performance Date Time February 8, 2019 7:30 PM February 9, 2019 7:30 PM February 15, 2019 7:30 PM February 16, 2019 7:30 PM February 17, 2019 – MATINEE 2:00 PM February 22, 2019 7:30 PM February 23, 2019 7:30 PM February 24, 2019 – MATINEE 2:00 PM

