Village Playhouse Presents New One-Act Production - Facing the Finding: A Mirror in Three Acts

Event time: 7:30 pm on January 13th, 14th, 20th & 21st

· Production Title: Facing the Finding: a Mirror in Three Acts (Sabley Sabin: “prepare to enter”; “link to disparate parts” & Mark Wyss: “J. McCarthy vs. the Aliens: An Alternative History”)

· Producer: Tom Zuehlke

· Director: Alexis Fielek, MLIS, CAWC, CC

In this complex time, in the aftermath of a heated and controversial presidential campaign, many of us are bruised, bewildered, or just plain angry.

It’s easier, often, to stay in this anger, to direct it at an external enemy. But that’s not the way we move forward. Change will come only when we turn the mirror around; when we face the darkness, bias and fear in ourselves, come to recognize it, then work through it…to the hope on the other side.

“Facing the Finding: A Mirror in Three Acts” is a call to do just that.

Act 1, “prepare to enter,” presents the audience with three short scenes in which the characters embrace hope through vulnerability.

“J. McCarthy vs. the Aliens: An Alternative History” incorporates quotes from Joseph McCarthy, Edward R. Murrow and others, drawing a comparison between the anti-Communist Red Scare of the 1950s and the 2016 presidential race, weaving in some of the most colorful quotes from both candidates and provoking additional thought by setting the play in the recent past and featuring Josephine McCarthy and her right hand, Rhonda Cohn. Act 2 ends with a quote from Edward R. Murrow, entreating the audience to resist being “driven by fear into an age of unreason.”

Act 3, titled “link to disparate parts,” reflects that we’re all “carrying something extra” but that we are in this together; though the climate continues to be uncertain and full of fear and strife, we can “take a deep breath and step together into whatever comes next.”