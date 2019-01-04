Village Playhouse Reprises Federico Garcia-Lorca’s "The House of Bernarda Alba"

“¡Silencio! Silence, I say! Less howling and more work! You should have made sure this place was much cleaner for the mourners. Get out. This isn’t your place. ¡Vete!

Those are the first words spoken by Anne Gorski in the lead role of the Village Playhouse reprisal of Federico Garcia-Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba. Under the direction of Erico Ortiz, who translated the text from the original Spanish, the all-female cast presents what Lorca described as a photographic document, depicting the lives of Spanish women in rural Spain during the 1930s. Following an acclaimed production in April of 2018, Village Playhouse will reprise this riveting drama as a one-act play, in preparation for Wisconsin’s AACTFEST, a one-act competition to take place January 18-20 in Verona, Wisconsin. Preview performances on January 4-6, at Inspiration Studios in West Allis, will offer audiences a chance to serve as adjudicators, providing valuable feedback during talk back sessions after each performance.

The House of Bernarda Alba preview performances are January 4-5 at 7:30pm and January 6 at 2:00pm with refreshments and a talk back after each performance. Inspiration Studios is located at 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. All seats are $15 and are available by calling 414 207-4VPW or through Brown Paper Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3740055.

More information can be found on the Village Playhouse website at www.VillagePlayhouse.org or the Inspiration Studios website: www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com