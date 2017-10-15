Village Playhouse Season Benefit Event: A Labor of Love
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
With hopes of continuing to provide quality entertainment, the Village Playhouse invites you to our fundraising benefit as we celebrate our 2017-2018 season,
A Labor Of Love.
Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com and from board members of the Village Playhouse. Help support local community theatre, A Labor of Love, as you enjoy an evening
of pure delight!
Here’s the timeline for the evening…
For more information, please contact the Village Playhouse at (414) 207-4VPW or visit www.villageplayhouse.org.