Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Performing since 2001, Carone has become known for his fast-talking, quick-witted, over-the-top rants, combined with a dominating stage presence. His ability to rattle off more material in one show than most could do in a weekend is what keeps the crowd engaged during his verbal assault. 15-years into the business with three albums under his belt and a drive to continually deliver fresh, new material have made Vince Carone a must see on the comedy circuit.