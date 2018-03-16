Vincent High School Fish Fry!
Harold S Vincent High School 7501 N. Granville Road, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224
Join Vincent High School of Agriculture Sciences as our Culinary Arts program prepares a variety of Friday Night Fish Fry Favorites for sale! All proceeds go to support our Culinary Program, Agriculture Program and FFA! Tonight, along with your meal, you can enjoy the music of our very own Polka Joel! Polka Joel, our multi-talented Art Teacher and Musician, will be serving up Polka music to accompany the amazing eats!
Info
Harold S Vincent High School 7501 N. Granville Road, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Education, Youth/Teens