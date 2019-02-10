Vintage Mix at First Church Wauwatosa

The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, February 10 with Vintage Mix: “Bridging Generations Through Harmony One Chord at a Time.” The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in the Social Hall of First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa. There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted. Vintage Mix is a quartet of 17-year-old quadruplets from Waukesha that perform a cappella-style music. Their program will include standards, show tunes, jazz/barbershop selections, patriotic, hymns and spirituals. They regularly sing for Stars and Stripes Honor Flights and are the current 2nd place World Mixed Quartet Champions.