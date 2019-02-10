Vintage Mix at First Church Wauwatosa

First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, February 10 with Vintage Mix: “Bridging Generations Through Harmony One Chord at a Time.” The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in the Social Hall of First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa. There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted. Vintage Mix is a quartet of 17-year-old quadruplets from Waukesha that perform a cappella-style music. Their program will include standards, show tunes, jazz/barbershop selections, patriotic, hymns and spirituals. They regularly sing for Stars and Stripes Honor Flights and are the current 2nd place World Mixed Quartet Champions.

First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
