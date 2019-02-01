ViolMedium presents Facades & Duplicities

Join ViolMedium in Façades & Duplicities, a multidimensional exploration of the rich harmonic, timbral and dramatic potentials offered by violas da gamba! The viol is the medium through which gambists Eric Miller & Phillip Serna bridge contemporary & historically-informed performance in experimental and innovative programming exemplified in masterworks by Carl Friedrich Abel, Bela Bartok, Gottfried Finger, Marin Marais, Monsieur de Sainte Colombe Christoph Schaffrath & more!

The tickets are $20 General Admission, $15 Seniors, $10 Students, Free Under 18.