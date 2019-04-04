April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate, the Shorewood Public Library (3920 North Murray Avenue) is pleased to present (re) Visions: words into pictures, pictures into words, the collaborative art of Karen Peugh, photographer, and CJ Muchhala, poet. The exhibit opens on April 4 and runs through Wednesday, May 22nd. A reception and poetry reading will be held on Thursday, April 11th from 6:30 to 8:00 PM.

(re) Visions features poems inspired by photographs and vice versa. According to the artists, Peugh’s and Muchala’s intent is to expand the meaning of both pictures and words – the pictures are not illustrations and the poems are not descriptions. The eleven photographs and ten poems speak to a variety of subjects, from humans’ interactions with Lake Michigan to a child’s view of her grandmother.

Peugh is a former high school art instructor whose video collaborations with Eleanor Boyer were screened at the Art Institute of Chicago and the National Museum of Mexican Art (Chicago) in 2018. Muchhala, a former school librarian, has had her poems published widely and included in other art/poetry installations, most recently at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond Du Lac.

Previously, their collaborative art was accepted for the 2016 juried ARTiculate show at the Intercontinental Hotel’s Gallery M, and the 2017 and 2018 members’ exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. A photograph and the poem it inspired from their current exhibit are featured in the Fall 2017 issue of Bramble Literary Magazine, a Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets publication.

This event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at http://www.shorewoodlibrary.org/

