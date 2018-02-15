World-class a cappella ensemble VOCES8 will perform in concert on Thursday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel as part of the Chamber Music Series.

VOCES8 is a British vocal ensemble recognized as one of the most versatile and well-loved vocal groups worldwide. They have toured internationally, performing at venues like the Royal Albert Hall in London, Tokyo Opera City, the Shanghai Concert Hall, and more. The group covers a range of genres, performing everything from renaissance masses to arrangements of contemporary pop songs, as well as releasing multiple chart-topping original albums. As a Decca Classics artist, VOCES8 has premiered commissions from such composers as Roxanna Panufnik, Ola Gjeilo, Philip Stopford, and Thomas Hewitt Jones, along with pieces by arranger-in-residence Jim Clements. The ensemble’s central mission is to inspire audiences through the joy of music, utilizing finely honed vocal technique to celebrate diverse and impassioned musical expression.

VOCES8 performs with a meticulous dedication to tuning and timing that creates a pure and acutely finessed sound, indicative of their mastery of choral singing. In addition to their diligence in producing an adept ensemble sound, the group is passionate about supporting students of music. They make a commitment to musical education by participating in unique programs, providing music scholarships, and by the creation of the VOCES8 Method, a teaching tool written by the ensemble’s own Paul Smith. Together, the ensemble founded the Gresham Centre for vocal music, outreach, and education, where they run workshops and teach masterclasses to aspiring musicians and ensembles. VOCES8, with its commitment to excellence on all fronts, provides an incomparable musical experience for music-lovers of all backgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Friday, Noon-5 p.m. or online 24/7 at carthage.edu/tickets. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (55+), and $5 for students with a valid ID. Please visit carthage.edu/box-office for the Carthage student/faculty/staff complimentary ticket policy. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Box Office oee@carthage.edu or call (262) 551-6661.