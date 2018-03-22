Voices Found Presents: Macbeth
The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Voices Found Presents Shakespeare's Macbeth Directed by Alec Lachman with original score by The Twilight.
3/22 is a Pay What you Can Night
3/23 is our special Midnight Show.
3/31 is our 2PM Matinee
All other shows begin at 7:30 PM
Tickets are $12
PERFORMANCE DAYS
Thursday March 22
Friday March 23
Saturday March 24
Friday March 30
Saturday March 31
7:30 PM
11:59 PM
7:30 PM
7:30 PM
2:00 PM
7:30 PM
RUNNING TIME
90 minutes (with a 15 minute intermission)
Info
