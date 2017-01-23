Voices Found Repertory presents Richard III

Event time: 7:30p Feb 8, 9, 11, 16, 18; 2p Feb 12, 18, 19; 11p Feb 10 (NO SHOW FEBRUARY 17)

Richard III (February 8-19) delivers a sucker punch of psychopathic power struggles with the story of England’s infamous crook-backed king. This is the original House of Cards, as Shakespeare’s chilling historical tragedy charts the meteoric rise of a master manipulator and the price of division in a war-weary nation. Director Alec Lachman combines physical theatre and an original score by Jake Russell Thompson to bring one of theatre’s first super-villains to life, with a female actor in the title role.

Join us for a special LATE-NITE FRIGHT show on Friday, February 10 at 11:00pm! Tickets are pay-what-you-can, available at the door. It'll be a night of extra-chilling villainy...if you're not afraid of the dark...

Tickets available at the box office or at voicesfoundrichard.brownpapertickets.com. Check our Facebook page and our website for more information!

(Note there is no show Friday, February 17)

Price: $12 reg, $10 artists/educators, $9 students/seniors