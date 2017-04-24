Voices Found Repertory presents Twelfth Night

Event time: 7:30pm Wed, Thu, Sat; 2pm Sat and Sun; 9pm Fri

Voices Found Repertory concludes its inaugural season with “twin” productions at the Arcade Theatre: the world premiere of Theatre Games , a thriller with a Shakespearean flair, and the Bard’s beloved gender-bending comedy, Twelfth Night. Together, these shows form an oddly complementary pair that examines gender, family, secrecy, deception, and relationships.

Twelfth Night counteracts the darkness of Theatre Games with the Bard’s signature heart and wit in one of his most pro-LGBTQ+ works. A diverse ensemble presents this comedy of music, poetry, and unrequited love – the basis for the hit film She's the Man – with all the color and energy of a 1980s music video. Directed by Nick Hurtgen and Shanna Theiste, Shakespeare’s hilarious adventure into love, gender, and identity in Illyria is the breath of fresh air we need this spring.

Our May 12 show is a pay-what-you-can, late-nite, “unrated” version that begins at 9pm. Come for the laughs, stay for the love.

To celebrate our two-part conclusion to our first season, patrons can purchase "twin ticket" sets for both THEATRE GAMES and TWELFTH NIGHT at a discounted price! Call (414) 254-2553 to reserve.

Price: $12 reg, $10 artists/teachers, $9 students/seniors, PWYC May 12