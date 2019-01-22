Voicing the Text: Experiments in Performative Poetics

Voicing the Text is an interactive workshop that uses somatic writing, embodied voice and guided visualization exercises to facilitate the production of short collaborative performance works using the elements of text, voice, and body. Inspired by the work of CA Conrad, Pauline Oliveros, and La Pocha Nostra, Voicing the Text is an opportunity for poets, singers, theater artists, and performance artists to explore the intersections of language and voice in a playful, collaborative space.

This is a two-part workshop starting on Tuesday the 22nd and continuing on Thursday the 24th - both sessions will take place from 6:00 - 8:30 PM.

Instructor: Silence Merry Roads

$35 MEMBER | $40 GENERAL

(please contact us for sliding scale rates)

Silence Merry Roads is a queer poet and witch currently based nowhere. They are the author of several chapbooks and self-published zines, some under a previous name, including most recently Girl Tramp (Horse Less Press, 2016) and Day (2018). They are a graduate of The Evergreen State College with a concentration in text and media arts, and have performed their solo and collaborative multimedia poetic experiments in basements, living rooms, and DIY arts spaces across the country for the last eight years.