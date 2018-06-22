VOODOOHONEY BRASS BAND- FRIDAY, JUNE 22ND 8PM

$10.00

In the tradition of New Orleans jazz funerals and second line parades, the Voodoohoney Brass Band exist to honor the heritage of Louisiana brass bands in their interpretations of jazz standards and current styles of music. This modern brass band weaves together diverse genres to create a unique, funky sound that keeps its roots in the legendary Crescent City.