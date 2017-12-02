VoodooHoney presents: The Women of Jazz

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

A Company Brewing supper Club event celebrating the music of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughan, Lena Horne and many more sang by Kyndal J. Music, B-Free, Amanda Huff, Johanna Rose and more.

Scott Currier - Keys

Devin Drobka - Drumset

Clay Schaub - Bass

Jamie Breiwick - Trumpet

Live Music/Performance
