Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign
Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin 221 S 2nd Street, #300, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.
Info
Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin 221 S 2nd Street, #300, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Activist