Voter Education Weekend of Action
Menomonee Falls Public Library W156 N8436 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
Join Menomonee Falls Democrats as we knock on doors (also called canvassing) to let voters know about the April 2nd election. It’s critical that all our voters understand the importance of voting for officials who share our Democratic values.
These are the offices on the ballot this coming spring election:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice
- Village of Menomonee Falls Board Trustees
Shifts from: 9am-12pm, 12pm-3pm, 3pm-6pm
No experience required. MFAT team leaders will train you. For more information, email us!
