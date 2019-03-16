Voter Education Weekend of Action

Join Menomonee Falls Democrats as we knock on doors (also called canvassing) to let voters know about the April 2nd election. It’s critical that all our voters understand the importance of voting for officials who share our Democratic values.

These are the offices on the ballot this coming spring election:

- Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

- Village of Menomonee Falls Board Trustees

Shifts from: 9am-12pm, 12pm-3pm, 3pm-6pm

No experience required. MFAT team leaders will train you. For more information, email us!