The voyage continues! The Midwest’s best improvisers and stand-up comedians combine forces and art form our city’s newest comedy sensation climbs to new heights!

Voyager is back in action in the Moon Room of Landmark Lanes. See Milwaukee’s best comics and improvisers take to the stage together.

How it works:

3 comics will perform 8 minute booked spots. 3 additional comics in attendance will be randomly selected for a 5-minute set. 3 bucket spots are available for sign up at the door. Improvisors will take the stage afterward to perform scenes inspired by the stand-up.

Sign up at 7:30

Free Show at 8:00

Brought to you by Milwaukee Comedy