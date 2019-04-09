Voyager Comedy

Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Voyager is back and touching down in the Moon Room at Landmark Lanes! Watch the Midwest’s best improvisors and stand-up comedians take the stage together and combine forces with their art forms.

How it works:

6 comics in attendance will be randomly selected for a 5-minute set. 3 bucket spots are available for sign up at the door. Improvisors will take the stage afterward to perform scenes inspired by the stand up.

Sign up to perform at 7:30pm

Free Show at 8:00pm

Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Comedy, Live Music/Performance
