Voyager Comedy

Voyager is back and touching down in the Moon Room at Landmark Lanes! Watch the Midwest’s best improvisors and stand-up comedians take the stage together and combine forces with their art forms.

How it works:

6 comics in attendance will be randomly selected for a 5-minute set. 3 bucket spots are available for sign up at the door. Improvisors will take the stage afterward to perform scenes inspired by the stand up.

Sign up to perform at 7:30pm

Free Show at 8:00pm