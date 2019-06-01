The Pink Llama Gallery will hold a reception on Saturday, June 1st from 5pm to 7pm for the opening of the art exhibit Voyages- the art of Laura Weber & Deb Mortl.

The public is invited to see the art works created by the local artists.

Mixed media fiber artist Laura Weber of Grafton, Wisconsin works primarily in creating sculptural and functional baskets. Weber uses natural and man-made found objects to add artistic touches to traditional basket forms. For this exhibit Weber sculpts abstract boat forms, seeking to tell a portion of her family story of migration and immigration.

Deb Mortl is an artist and art educator from Mequon, Wisconsin. Using oil paint, Mortl builds many transparent layers until the surfaces are filled with color and texture, creating a transcendental feel. Her keen eye for reflections is translated into vignettes of time spent on water.

Voyages will be on display at The Pink Llama Gallery, W62N580 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012, from June 1st through July 28th during regular business hours (Monday-Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4 pm). Email info@thepinkllama.com, visit www.thepinkllama.com, or call 262-402-3098 for more information.