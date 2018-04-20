VrtHvusBvndo presents: Waved & Confused
Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Vrthvusbvndo presents Waved & Confused, a benefit for Pathfinders MKE
Musical performances by:
$hunmillion$
Kunta 10K
Will the Glide
New Wave Outlawz
Hot Science
April 20th @ the Moon Room in Landmark Lanes doors at 9pm
FREE admission with clothing/non perishable food donation or $5 at the door. 21+
Info
Benefits / Charity, Concerts, Live Music/Performance