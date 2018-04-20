Vrthvusbvndo presents Waved & Confused, a benefit for Pathfinders MKE

Musical performances by:

$hunmillion$

Kunta 10K

Will the Glide

New Wave Outlawz

Hot Science

April 20th @ the Moon Room in Landmark Lanes doors at 9pm

FREE admission with clothing/non perishable food donation or $5 at the door. 21+