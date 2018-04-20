VrtHvusBvndo presents: Waved & Confused

Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Vrthvusbvndo presents Waved & Confused, a benefit for Pathfinders MKE

Musical performances by:

$hunmillion$

Kunta 10K

Will the Glide

New Wave Outlawz

Hot Science

April 20th @ the Moon Room in Landmark Lanes doors at 9pm

FREE admission with clothing/non perishable food donation or $5 at the door. 21+

Info
Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Benefits / Charity, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
