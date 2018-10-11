Cardinal Stritch University Performing Arts presents: W;T
Cardinal Stritch University 6801 N. Yates Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play follows Vivian Bearing, a brilliant English professor, as she is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Moving through the trials of experimental chemotherapy and reflecting on her life through the poetry of John Donne, Vivian reassesses her life and career to find a unique profound humanity through intellect and humor.
